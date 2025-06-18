The Road to State: Bainbridge’s All-Star Evolution Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The 2025 10u All-Star GRPA District Three Championship game kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final play. The 10u Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority All-Stars faced off against the Thomasville All-Stars in a heart-stopping battle at Bill Reynolds Sports Park. The game was decided in the bottom of the 6th inning, trailing by one run, with Bainbridge securing an 11-10 walk-off victory.

With an explosive offense, the 8u boys All-Star team secured the GRPA District Three Championship, racking up 85 runs in just four games. Now, they’re heading to Whitfield County in Dalton, Georgia, for the GRPA 8u baseball state championship tournament.

As Bainbridge sets the stage for the state championship tournament, excitement mounts ahead of teams arriving to compete on June 24th. Bainbridge’s opportunity to host five District events and the 10u Kid Pitch State Championship is a direct result of the dedication and leadership of Joel Holmes and the Recreation Authority.

When Holmes took the reins as Executive Director of the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority in 2021, he inherited a program still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participation in youth sports had dwindled, and the numbers for baseball were particularly concerning.

“I think my first year in 2021, between 8u, 10u, and 12u, we were under 15 teams total,” Holmes recalled. “Whereas this last year, we had 10 teams alone, just in 6u.”

Holmes recognized that for Bainbridge to compete at an All-Star level, the overall participation had to surge. His first priority was increasing registration numbers, ensuring that more kids had access to baseball. But it wasn’t just about numbers—it was about quality. Holmes knew the key to success was pairing these young athletes with strong volunteer coaches who were invested in both the game and the community.

“I’ve been blessed to have tons of coaches across all sports who have been great leaders,” Holmes said. “With more kids and strong coaching, our chances of success skyrocketed.”

Early on, winning even a game at the All-Star level seemed ambitious. But as participation increased, confidence grew. Year after year, Bainbridge’s teams edged closer to victories. Holmes saw this transformation firsthand.

“The kids started realizing we can win,” he explained. “We’re as good as everybody else. That confidence was huge.”

Adjusting rules to align more closely with All-Star standards was another pivotal shift. Holmes aimed to prepare his players for higher competition by ensuring that their regular season rules mirrored the intensity of All-Star play.

“We tightened up and had the kids start playing closer to the All-Star rules,” he said. “Because if they got there and had to learn a lot of new rules, it would be confusing—especially for younger players.”

By their fourth season, Bainbridge’s teams weren’t just competitive—they were champions. This year, their baseball program clinched district titles in multiple age groups, an achievement Holmes found astounding.

“For us to be district champs in not just 8u, but also 10u—it’s mind-blowing,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Beyond their on-field accomplishments, Bainbridge’s ability to host district tournaments has significantly benefited the community. Holmes emphasized the economic impact of bringing teams from across Georgia and beyond.

“Any time we can host, it minimizes travel for our athletes and families while bringing in revenue for local businesses,” he said. “Teams are stopping for gas, eating at restaurants, booking hotel rooms—it’s a major boost.”

With Bainbridge preparing to host a state tournament, the stakes have never been higher. Holmes sees the opportunity not just as a chance to win, but as a way to showcase the community’s progress.

“We tell kids, ‘You don’t know good until you see good,'” Holmes said. “And now, they see the level they need to strive for. The entire community has bought into this program, and that’s what got us here.”

The state tournament action begins for the 10u BDCRA Bearcats All-Stars on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Reynolds Sports Complex Field #6, where they’ll take on Ware County.