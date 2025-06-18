Published 9:57 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Tommy Wheeler, 98, of Bainbridge, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Humphries officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery. Mike Wiggins, Ron Gilliard, Bo Jones, Roger Edmunds, Wesley Powell, and David Helms will serve as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 155, Bainbridge, GA 39818.

Thomas Edward Wheeler was born November 26, 1926, in Kite, GA, the son of Benjamin & Eula Coleman Wheeler. He was a graduate of Kite High School, Class of 1943, and the University of Georgia, Class of 1950. Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. In 1948, he married the love of his life, Claire Wilson. For the last seventy-two years, they made their home in Bainbridge. Tommy was an active member of First Baptist Church.

A legend in his own right, Tommy Wheeler touched thousands of lives. His work in the AG classroom at Bainbridge High School, with the local FFA chapter, and as a county extension agent provided many opportunities to shape young lives resulting in friendships that have lasted through generations of families. Last year he was in the spotlight at the annual Chamber of Commerce AG Day luncheon celebrating his involvement in the AG community. His dedication earned him a building and a street named in his honor. He and his students were responsible for building the first press box at Centennial Field.

Outside of his regular duties, Tommy volunteered at Memorial Hospital and served as a director of C&S Bank. He took it upon himself to keep in the know, often phoning with a birthday wish or word of encouragement. Doing for and loving others was a call on his life he took very seriously.

Tommy was a jokester who chuckled often even at his own expense. He enjoyed fishing (and the follow up fish fry), cooking, trips to Dairy Queen, and cheering on the Bulldogs and the Braves. His greatest achievement was being the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 76 years, Claire Wheeler; his sons, Ed Wheeler and Jeff Wheeler (Dale Baron); his grandchildren, Lindsay Wheeler, Lauren Sexton (Colby), and Leslie Seals (Matt); his great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Claire Seals and Jackson Thomas Seals; and his sister, Betty Bruker. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brothers, Graham Wheeler and Coleman Wheeler.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.