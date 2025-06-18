United Rentals Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Bainbridge Published 9:51 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

On Thursday morning, Chamber staff hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Dothan Rd, welcoming United Rentals to the Bainbridge community. Business owners and local residents gathered to celebrate the occasion.

United Rentals is a full-service equipment rental center offering a diverse selection of tools and machinery. Their inventory includes earthmoving equipment, aerial work platforms, material handling solutions, generators, power equipment, light towers, welding and HVAC units, portable air compressors, lawn and landscaping tools, and used equipment for sale. In addition to rentals, they provide delivery, pickup, maintenance, and digital worksite solutions.

The Bainbridge location is supported by a dedicated team of professionals: Greg Teasley, Daniel Garder, Ronnie McKamey, Knute Bruner, and Brandon Neel—all committed to serving the community.

Before the ceremony, Karen Tobin, The Chamber’s President, praised their dedication to local involvement. She shared, “A month ago, United Rentals employees visited the Chamber and said, ‘We need to know what’s going on. We want to be plugged in and be a part of the community.’ After more visits, I met others from their team, and they were truly committed and eager to be part of both the Chamber and the community.”

Teasley reaffirmed the company’s mission to engage with Bainbridge, stating that United Rentals is excited to participate in local initiatives and ensure residents know they are here to contribute.