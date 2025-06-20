Bainbridge Lady Cats find success well hosting the BDCRA Summer League Published 2:15 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

More than just a strong showing on the scoreboard, the Bainbridge Varsity Lady Cats are using the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority summer league as a platform for real growth and team-building. Under the guidance of head coach Kelvin Cochran, the Lady Cats have notched impressive victories over Mitchell County, Cairo, 39-7, Pelham (in a thrilling overtime finish), and Brooks County, 29-27, with a last possession defensive stop to seal the victory over the Trojans.

But for Coach Cochran, the summer league is about more than just wins. “We’ve got a young team,” he said. “We lost five seniors who played a lot of minutes, so now it’s about finding new roles and building chemistry.” With two sophomores already starting and several underclassmen stepping into key positions, the focus has shifted to development, speed, and cohesion.

“This week in particular, I thought the girls played hard,” Cochran said. “We’re super young, but that’s what makes it fun to coach—we’re doing a lot of teaching, a lot of developing. That’s what summer’s for.”

The summer league has become a proving ground for the Lady Cats, giving Coach Cochran and his staff a chance to evaluate players in different roles and see who can rise to the occasion. “We’re trying to simulate a regular season,” he explained. “We want to see who can come off the bench, who can handle pressure, who’s ready to step up.”

Looking ahead, the Lady Cats will carry their summer lessons into the fall, continuing to work in the weight room and on the court. “We’ve got to get better at shooting, especially since a lot of teams are going to play zone against us,” Cochran noted. “Last year, we had girls who could shoot the ball. This year, we’ve got to develop that.”

The Lady Cats are set to attend the Valdosta basketball team camp today and tomorrow, followed by the Albany State team basketball camp on June 27–28.