Decatur County Commissioners Meeting agenda, June 24, 2025

Published 11:31 am Friday, June 20, 2025

By Ethan Reddish

7:00 PM         CALL TO ORDER

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Agenda

Special Presentations

                       Public Participation                    

  • Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Meeting held June 10, 2025

OLD BUSINESS:

None

NEW BUSINESS:

  • Consider Development Agreement – Decatur County Energy Storage, LLC
  • Consider Intergovernmental Agreement for Planning Services
  • Consider Request from City of Bainbridge – Parking Lot
  • Consider Approval of Errors and Releases

Executive Session – Property Acquisition

Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks

ADJOURN

