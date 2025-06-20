Decatur County Commissioners Meeting agenda, June 24, 2025
Published 11:31 am Friday, June 20, 2025
7:00 PM CALL TO ORDER
Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Agenda
Special Presentations
Public Participation
- Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Meeting held June 10, 2025
OLD BUSINESS:
None
NEW BUSINESS:
- Consider Development Agreement – Decatur County Energy Storage, LLC
- Consider Intergovernmental Agreement for Planning Services
- Consider Request from City of Bainbridge – Parking Lot
- Consider Approval of Errors and Releases
Executive Session – Property Acquisition
Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks
ADJOURN