Alexis Burke is giving back to her community through basketball development

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Alexis Burke— all-time leading scorer and defending player of the year from region 1-AAAA for the Bainbridge Lady Cats basketball program, turned player development coach—is leveraging her Court Vision Master Class to inspire and train the next generation of basketball players for grades 6–12.

Aiming not only to elevate their game but also inspire a deeper understanding of basketball fundamentals and strategy. Participants will work to master the roles, responsibilities, and capabilities essential for delivering success, efficiency, and effectiveness in all floor roles.

Beginning Monday, July 7th at 9 p.m. ET, weekly Zoom sessions will target skill development by position: Point Guard Playbook (Monday), Buckets & Balance for wings (Tuesday), and Hybrid Hustle for forwards (Wednesday). Young hoopers from Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, and surrounding South Georgia communities are invited to join in. Sign up now at https://holdtheropetraining.com/.

Growing up in Bainbridge, Georgia, Burke didn’t have access to state-of-the-art gyms or elite coaching. But what she did have was a love for basketball—and a vision.

“When I first started playing basketball, it was just so fun. I enjoyed playing it. I enjoyed being with my friends,” Burke recalled. That joy followed her beyond South Georgia and into a Tallahassee-based travel ball program that opened her eyes to a broader basketball world. “Once I joined that program, we traveled all across the country. I was able to see basketball from a different lens.”

During her senior campaign in 2010, she garnered numerous accolades—including Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year—following an exceptional 25-4 overall record and flawless 8-0 sub-region performance with Bainbridge.

Her junior year also stood out, as she averaged 22.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game and received both first team All-State and Region Player of the Year honors while leading her team to the Final Four. She also shined on the club circuit, capturing a Nike National Championship with Essence in 2008 and earning national recognition from HoopGurlz the following summer.

That new perspective shaped Burke’s journey, from college basketball—starting at the University of Illinois and finishing at Rutgers University—to a professional career overseas.

But it was an unexpected ACL injury during her final college season that transformed her relationship with the game. “That year, I had to sit out and recover. But I got to be a graduate assistant at Rutgers, and my role shifted from player to player development. I started studying the game more deeply.”

Her passion for player development only intensified. “I had a teammate who was a high draft prospect, but she needed to expand her game. So we got in the gym, and I started seeing how much I loved that side of the game—pouring into someone else’s development.”

Following her move to Florida to dedicate herself to full-time training, she spent four years playing basketball internationally. Burke’s coaching spark reignited while volunteering with her former travel ball team.

“About ten years ago, Coach Kim told me, ‘I know you’re coming to practice,’ and from that moment I fell in love with a different side of the game, I started giving back what I had learned—on the Nike circuit, in college, and overseas.”

Burke is fueled by a passion to provide South Georgia athletes with the access and exposure she never had. Through her Court Vision Master Class and development programs, she’s all-in on mentoring the next generation. “Build it and watch it grow” isn’t just a saying for her—it’s a calling, born from the game that chose her.

“There’s a lot of talent in South Georgia, but they lack resources. They don’t always have access to camps, elite leagues, or even the knowledge of how to get recruited.”

Burke wants young athletes to realize basketball is more than physical skill. “It’s mental stability, emotional intelligence—it’s knowing how to be coached and how to lead.” Through custom-built programs and Zoom-based instruction, Burke’s team works with athletes anywhere. Leadership, strategy, and practical game insights are at the heart of every session.

“We break it down for them—what it takes to be a successful point guard, or what specific skills they need. We give them something personalized, not one-size-fits-all.”

Digital tools are key to her mission. “I know I can’t physically be everywhere, but this is how I reach them,” Burke said. “If we can sharpen their IQ and their emotional and mental toughness through virtual coaching, then they take that back to their school teams, trainers, and games.”

She sees it as a ripple effect—and a responsibility. “I hope to reach as many athletes in South Georgia as I can, and give back to a community that helped shape me.” Bit by bit—through drills, digital connection, and development—Burke is shifting how rural athletes are seen and supported.