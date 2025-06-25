4th of July celebration will be held at Earle May Boat Basin Published 10:09 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Friday evening, the Earle May Boat Basin Park will come alive with patriotic spirit as the community gathers to celebrate the 4th of July. As many know, Independence Day marks the birth of American freedom, traditionally celebrated with fireworks, parades, and festive gatherings across the country.

Months of planning go into making Bainbridge’s celebration memorable. The Downtown Development Authority, city staff, public safety personnel, vendors, and dedicated volunteers collaborate well in advance to coordinate entertainment, organize logistics, and ensure a safe, welcoming environment for all. Their shared vision focuses on accessibility, inclusivity, and a variety of activities that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the community.

“Each year, we try to build on the last,” said Claire Phillips, Special Events and Marketing Coordinator. “It’s been great to watch it evolve into something the community really looks forward to.”

Email newsletter signup

Attendees can expect live concerts, family gatherings, barbecues, and picnics, along with plenty of red, white, and blue. The celebration also features a community festival and the much-anticipated fireworks display that never fails to dazzle the crowd.

Phillips added, “Community events like this happen because people care. Every act of participation—whether volunteering, attending, or simply showing support—helps strengthen our community.”