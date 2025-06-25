Bobby Woodward

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Bobby “Woody” Woodward of Faceville, Georgia, passed away on June 20, 2025, at the age of 73.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Cool Springs Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 808 Zorn Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com.

Bobby was born on October 17, 1951, in Bainbridge, Georgia, the son of Gerald and Dorothy Woodward. A 1969 graduate of Bainbridge High School, he proudly earned the title of Salutatorian. He went on to graduate of ABAC and the University of Georgia. He retired from the State of Georgia as health inspector and Georgia Industry for the Blind after many years of dedicated service. On May 27, 2017, he married Zelia, and together they made their home in Faceville a place that always held his heart, no matter where life took him.

Bobby was known for his quick wit, big heart, and deep love for animals and books. An avid reader, he enjoyed learning about anything and everything. He never missed a chance to cheer on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Braves. He was actively involved in his community, serving with pride in the Lions Club, patronizing the Southwest Georgia Regional Library, supporting the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society and St. Frances Wildlife Association, and volunteering at Christmas with the Salvation Army. His passion for animals and community service touched the lives of many.

Survivors include his loving wife, Zelia Woodward; his daughter, Jamie Woodward Brown (Eric), stepdaughter Paola Barbagelata; grandchildren, James R. Brown and Alexander L. Brown; sisters, Alice Woodward Zorn (Neal) and Tina Woodward Morrison (Steve), his beloved pets, Popcorn and Luna; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dorothy Woodward.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)