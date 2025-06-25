Published 11:47 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Donna G. Long, 69, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Morningside Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Everson officiating. Interment will follow at Black Jack Baptist Church Cemetery with Bryan Davis, Brandon Davis, Gene Kempton, Weyman Salter, Jr., Jackson Davis, Gage Kempton, Jordan Davis, Logan Davis, and Jeffery Long serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Black Jack Baptist Church or Black Jack Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2747 Old Whigham Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817.

Donna Gail Long was born November 26, 1955, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Custer & Margaret Knight Long. She attended Bainbridge High School and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Donna was the observant type. She watched, listened, and remembered. Her loyal customers at Belk appreciated Donna knowing just their style and always being willing to find just the right piece. After decades on the floor, she developed close relationships with co-workers that extended beyond typical friendships that included many fun get-togethers.

Family was important to Donna, and she was in the know on the scheduling of events and gatherings. Her nieces and nephews were all special, and in true Donna fashion, she would say with a smirk, “Some more special than others.” She lived a simple life, enjoying sitting on the porch with her dog, Maggie, and fishing when the weather permitted.

Survivors include her sisters, Martha Blackburn of Quincy, Diane Salter of Columbiana, AL, Kay Spriggs (Robert) and Karen Davis (Jack), all of Bainbridge, and Marilyn Kempton (Gene) of Newton; a passel of nieces & nephews; and a host of extended family. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Long, Truett Long, Charles Long, Wendell Long, and Deborah Long.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)