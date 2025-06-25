Meet the City: A big thank you to the Parks Department Published 10:22 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Downtown Development Authority of Bainbridge would like to take a moment to recognize the hardworking members of the parks department. These dedicated individuals are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all the city parks and cemeteries – some of the most visible and cherished parts of the community. Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

From keeping the parks clean and inviting to ensuring the public spaces are well cared for, their efforts make Bainbridge a better place for all of us.

But beyond their roles as a public servants, they are also husbands, fathers, and grandfathers, and friends – neighbors who care deeply about the city they serve.

Thank you to the entire Parks Department for their commitment, reliability, and the pride they take in their work. Bainbridge is grateful!