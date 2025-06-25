Memorial Hospital board discusses customer service, patient support initiatives Published 10:07 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Tuesday, June 17, Memorial Hospital and Manor held its monthly board meeting.

Chief Financial Officer David Paugh opened the meeting by announcing that the hospital’s audit report is expected to be available in September.

Chief Nursing Officer Lori Eubanks followed with the CNO report, focusing on initiatives to enhance customer service. These included improved phone etiquette, friendly greetings, personally escorting visitors, and encouraging department managers to identify service improvement opportunities. She also stressed the importance of accountability among staff in delivering high-quality service.

Email newsletter signup

CEO LaDon Toole introduced the hospital’s new “5-foot rule,” which encourages staff to greet and engage with anyone within five to ten feet. Toole invited Sean Austin, Manager of Chick-fil-A, to promote this culture of courtesy and speak on five key customer service principles.

Eubanks then discussed cross-training staff due to low staffing volume and highlighted Tuesday rounding sessions that allow employees to share feedback and suggestions. She also noted a recent federal pharmacy inspection on June 10 and shared updates on departmental growth, revenue, and cost-saving efforts. Work with Amy and Anna is underway to explore the expansion of same-day surgery services.

The hospital is coordinating with South Georgia Spine, Joint, and Rehab to launch a new pain clinic, pending the arrival of anesthesiologists and necessary radiology equipment.

The hospital continues to see positive outcomes from its partnership with Turning Point, which supports behavioral health care and maintains a steady patient flow. Nurse practitioner Janet is expanding in-hospital consults, while one department with a flat patient volume remains under evaluation.

Eubanks also mentioned open positions in the hospital.

Afterward, she discussed the quality of the hospital. Additionally, the hospital is preparing to apply for designation as an official stroke center, as it already provides the required services.

Several grants were acknowledged during the Labor and Delivery ICU meeting to support the hospital’s partnership with Emory, as well as equipment and program costs.

Facility improvements are also in progress. Painting and renovations are underway in the Emergency Department, and a new nurse call system is scheduled for installation in August. Weekly meetings are being held to oversee the project, which is expected to last about six weeks. Plans are also in place to upgrade the ICU call system.

Next, LaDon Toole presented the Track Town Hall Review, a spreadsheet that outlines employee feedback and concerns within the hospital. He then transitioned to the CEO report, highlighting the parallel growth of Decatur County and the hospital regarding services, volume, quality, and infrastructure. Toole expressed his intention to collaborate with nearby hospitals and expand local services, aiming to provide more care options near home. Proposed additions include departments such as Orthopedics, Cardiology, and Urology and services like cardiac imaging, stress testing, cardiac rehabilitation, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Wound Care.

Toole also highlighted several initiatives already in place to support patients, such as marketing $10 lab programs to the public and offering competitive cash pricing for imaging services. These efforts aim to assist patients with high deductibles or those denied pre-authorization by allowing them access to affordable exams, ultimately boosting patient care and hospital revenue. He discussed the Madison Street program, which helps uninsured individuals obtain coverage, noting that 140 people have already enrolled.

Additionally, Toole recognized Dr. Bridges for securing funding for emergency department floor improvements and nurse call system replacements. He also announced that the hospital market will be opening soon. He also spoke about the Georgia HEART program, sharing that over 60 employees have enrolled, and the team continues actively engaging with individuals and businesses to grow community partnerships.