Racks on Racks Consignment Boutique celebrates grand opening Published 10:12 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

On Friday morning, Racks on Racks Consignment Boutique held its grand opening at its new location—103 E. Water Street.

Formerly known as Goodfinds4u Thrifty Boutique and located at 101 W. Water Street Unit A, the business made the move and rebranded after owner Tammy Nunamaker discovered that the original name was causing confusion among customers. Some were unaware of the store’s location, while others mistakenly assumed it was a lower-end shop—an impression Nunamaker was eager to change.

“Racks on Racks” now reflects the boutique’s broader vision. In just five months, Nunamaker expanded her offerings, upgrading to a larger space and increasing her inventory of purses, shoes, scarves, jewelry, and clothing for men, women, and children. Her goal is to provide stylish, affordable merchandise accessible to all income levels.

“I’m really excited about today,” Nunamaker shared. “The grand opening I held before didn’t really gain traction because of financial limitations, but I’m thrilled to finally get the word out about the store.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the new location, drawing enthusiastic support from customers and Chamber members.