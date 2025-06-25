Rotary Club highlights Project Share to support families in crisis Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

(L-R) Andrew Sheffield, Merreann McDonald, and Jamie Sinko

Last Tuesday, the Rotary Club held its weekly luncheon at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) cafeteria.

Incoming Rotary President Jamie Sinko shared the club’s vision for the upcoming year, emphasizing continued community involvement and the growth of club membership.

Following Sinko’s remarks, Andrew Sheffield of Georgia Power and Merreann McDonald of the Salvation Army spoke about their collaboration on the Project Share Program. This initiative, offered through Georgia Power, assists elderly individuals and families with young children who are struggling to maintain basic utilities.

Customers who wish to participate in the Project Share Program can choose to donate an amount—such as $1, $2, $5, or more—which is then added to their electric bill. Georgia Power enhances these donations by matching them at 150%. Customers can enroll by calling the number listed on their electric bill or registering online under the billing section.

These monthly contributions support local low-income households by helping cover utility expenses. A portion of the funds is transferred to the Salvation Army, which then distributes them to individuals in need. Allocation is based on zip codes, ensuring local donations benefit nearby communities.

Sheffield noted, “The Share Program is a way for Georgia Power to give back to the community. The money helps those who are less fortunate, particularly elderly residents and families with young children.”

McDonald added, “Many people don’t realize that there are individuals in our own community living without electricity—especially elderly people who often suffer in silence because they’re hesitant to ask for help.”

To apply for Project Share assistance, individuals must schedule an appointment with the Salvation Army or a designated partner agency and provide identification, proof of residence, and documentation of financial hardship.