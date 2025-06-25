Sterling IT Solutions celebrates ribbon cutting at expanded West Street location Published 10:15 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

On Wednesday morning, Sterling IT Solution held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 113 N. West Street, marking an exciting expansion for one of Bainbridge’s trusted tech service providers.

Sterling IT Solution has long been a local go-to for technology support. It offers various services, including computer and laptop sales, repairs, and upgrades; network installation; password recovery and data retrieval; server setup; wireless networking; and security camera and cybersecurity solutions.

This new storefront represents a significant next step—not a new venture, but a strategic expansion. Owner Sterling Widner has operated his IT business on West Street for years, focusing on desktops, laptops, and other core tech services. The company extends into cell phone repairs, tablet servicing, and copier equipment sales and maintenance with the new location. The additional space also provides room for quick walk-in services like basic copying and printing needs.

Sterling recently secured a service contract with Tri-State, positioning his business as a regional tech leader.

Chamber President Karen Tobin praised Sterling for his dedication: “You’ve gotten us out of a few pickles at the Chamber—and he’s even answered his cell phone while on vacation. From wherever he is, he can remotely fix our problems. Now, this new store is amazing.”

Several Chamber board members and ambassadors were on hand to celebrate the occasion and recognize Sterling’s years of service—not only to his clients but also to the Chamber itself. Widner has become known for his expertise and community spirit through tech support and committee involvement.