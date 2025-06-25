Published 11:44 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Troy Barfield, 81, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Beulah Thomas Church with Pastor Larry Harrell officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Beulah Thomas Church, 456 Woodhull Road, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Troy Lee Barfield was born January 31, 1944, in Tifton, GA, the son of Green & Fannie Parrish Barfield. After high school, Troy worked as an electrical engineer. He married the absolute love of his life, Bobbie Martin, and he spent twenty-one years devoted to “whatever Bobbie said.” Troy was a member of Beulah Thomas Church.

Troy was a simple man with a simple plan. Armed with a toothpick and a cigarette, he was a self-proclaimed “Jack of all trades, master of none” who tinkered on most anything. Sometimes the outcome was good. Other times, not so much.

He loved animals, especially his dogs and chickens, worked his grape vines, fished a lot, and hunted too. Troy enjoyed good food. That coupled with his affinity for the outdoors lead to a business venture as owner of Wingate’s Lunker Lodge for a time. Though he always appeared hard, Troy was really soft on the inside. He loved BIG even though he tried to maintain a tough exterior.

Survivors include his children, Skyler Sims, Lee Barfield, Amee & Jeff Napier, Richard Sims, and Casey & Kendra Webb; his grandchildren, Reese, Britney, Mason, Liam, Dawson, Zane & Deliah; his great-grandchild, Adalyn; and numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Martin Barfield, and his siblings, Luther, Willie Jay, Lilla, Lillie, and Agnes.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)