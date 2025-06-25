Vickers hosting gymnastics summer camp Published 10:04 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

From June 23–26, Misty Vickers of Hutto Elementary will host a Gymnastics Summer Camp titled “Twirling Through a Million Dreams,” held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Potter Street Gym.

Vickers shared that the camp’s purpose is to “provide a positive, engaging environment where children can build confidence, develop new skills, and form meaningful friendships. Our goal is to inspire young athletes to dream big and discover the love of gymnastics.”

While Vickers’ background is in competitive cheerleading, she developed a deep appreciation for gymnastics after stepping into the role of coach two years ago. “I’ve grown passionate about the sport and the unique athletes it develops,” she said. “Gymnasts are truly exceptional—driven, goal-oriented, and resilient. They thrive under pressure, constantly pushing themselves to improve and master new skills. Being part of their journey has been incredibly rewarding and inspiring.” She noted that registration forms are still being accepted.

Many of the high school GymCats began gymnastics at a young age and always dreamed of joining the BHS GymCats team. They remember looking up to older athletes as role models and now hope to serve as inspiration for the next generation. This camp plays a key role in nurturing emerging talent and ensuring the continued growth of the program.

Vickers encourages families to help spread the word so more children can benefit from this opportunity. Boys are also welcome, with a popular Ninja program designed especially for them.

The camp is open to ages 3–16, with participants divided into age groups and activities tailored to their developmental levels and abilities. Campers will learn basic to intermediate gymnastics skills, including rolls, handstands, cartwheels, and balance techniques. In addition to gymnastics, the camp will offer themed games, creative crafts, group challenges, and daily devotionals with motivational messages.

Vickers expects the experience to be both positive and memorable. “I hope each child leaves feeling proud of what they’ve tried and learned. We want to build confidence, strengthen gymnastics fundamentals, and encourage character growth through teamwork and devotion.”

She also noted the camp’s growing popularity, with enrollment nearly doubling compared to last year. “We’re excited to welcome so many new faces on Monday. The GymCats are especially eager to meet each participant and continue building on the connections made last summer, as well as form new friendships. They’ve been working hard this season preparing to share their knowledge, passion, and love for the sport. Their goal is to inspire and help shape the next generation of BHS GymCats.”