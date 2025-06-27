Bainbridge community celebrates Juneteenth holiday Published 10:58 am Friday, June 27, 2025

In recognition of the national Juneteenth holiday, local government offices were closed on Thursday, and not deterred by the intermittent dreary weather, a crowd gathered in Willis Park for this year’s Juneteenth celebration.

Decatur County School’s Dr. Crycynthia Gardner introduced the attendees as the day’s Mistress of Ceremony. The band Aftermath performed much of the day’s music. Following their opening song, Bobby Daniels delivered the ceremony’s invocation.

Next, Betty Fudge Biggles gave the ceremony’s welcome. “The Phoenix Affair and Club 619 would like to express our gratitude for your presence,” she said, “as it truly means a lot to us for you to come out and help us gain a deep feeling of love, unity, and warmth for each other.”

Next, the girl’s praise team from God’s Temple of Holy Praise #2 gave a performance.

Following this, Daniels read a greetings letter from Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office. “Congress established this federal holiday to reflect America’s history of slavery, and the fight to overcome the legacy of this insidious institution,” the letter read, “as well as bigotry on which it was built.”

Following the reading of Bishop’s letter, Sheriff Wiley Griffin and BPS Director Frank Green both briefly took to the stand to speak.

“I salute each of you for bringing the history of Juneteenth to Bainbridge,” Griffin said. “The demand for racial equality and justice for all should be required by every citizen. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is that all men are created equally, and that all of us should work together to make his dream come true here in Decatur County.”

Green briefly recalled his career in law enforcement. “I worked at the jail for two years… and what I learned was that people make mistakes. But they’re still human beings and they should be treated right.”

Following Griffin and Green, Decatur County Board of Education Member Kelvin Bouie addressed the audience, paraphrasing John F. Kennedy’s famous quote, saying “Ask not what your community can do for you, but what you can do for your community.”

County Commissioner Dennis Brinson spoke briefly afterwards on behalf of the county. The next major portion of the ceremony was the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by Walter Lang.

During the ceremony, two awards were presented, the first being the Living Legacy. The plaque was presented by Maxine Sawyer to Paulene Mackey Love-Gaines “for her many years of community service and educational leadership.” The second award was the Community Post-Humus Award, presented by K’Ella Lang to the family of Marlon Breedlove.

The ceremony also featured a brief modeling parade, featuring the Phoenix Affaire Youth Group, followed by a release of balloons by the youth praise team.

The main event speaker was Bainbridge Public Safety Chaplin Dwight Tomlin. The main focus of Tomlin’s speech was “the power of unity,” focusing on the community and law enforcement’s relationship, as well as the importance of religion in the community.

“Unification has no color on it,” he said. “It’s everybody.” He informed the attendees of community outreach that local law enforcement was planning, including meeting with local church leaders.

“We’ve gotta see the power of the church come back,” Tomlin said, “and stop letting the Devil rule over this city, and let the church’s power, and the power of the Lord, rule where it needs to be.” He encouraged the attendees to evangelize, stating that BPS would be able to escort those concerned for their safety.

“If you need to evangelize and you’re afraid, call Public Safety, we’ll go out and escort you around to evangelize,” he said. “That’s what we’re willing to do, that’s what we discuss every day, how to make this city better. We’re gonna break these racial barriers, and all this ignorance and misunderstanding.” Tomlin also made a point of focusing on the community and law enforcement understanding each other, and other community issues.

“You acknowledge God, but are you willing to follow Him?” he asked. “Bainbridge is the first inland port, we need to set the example for the state.”

Following Tomlin’s speech, Walter Lang delivered the closing remarks, and Daniels gave the event’s benediction.

The city of Bainbridge also offered a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at the Earle May Boat Basin, featuring music, food vendors and activities for kids. The event was free to the public.