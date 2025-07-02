Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

LTC Alan L. Skarponi (Ret.), age 93, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025, at his home in Port Orange, Florida. Services for Mr. Skarponi will be held Thursday, June 26, 11:00 am, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Dean will officiate. The family will receive friends before the service, beginning at 10:00. The service will conclude in the chapel. Alan will be buried in Oak City Cemetery beside the love of his life, Clara Jean Sharber Skarponi.

Alan Skarponi was born July 8, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, to Chris G. Skarponi and Eloise Leola Allen Skarponi. On December 20, 1953, Alan married the love of his life, Clara Jean Sharber. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2018, after 65 years of marriage. Alan proudly served in the US Air Force for 26 years. He spent 10 years serving in Vietnam. Alan was always happy. He loved to laugh, tell wonderful stories of his adventures, and enjoyed people. His family never heard him say a bad word about anyone. He lived a very active retirement. Alan played golf 4-5 times a week and very much enjoyed playing with his family. Alan was the number one Doris Day fan. He was a great husband and father, leaving his daughter with many wonderful memories. LTC Alan L. Skarponi (Ret.) was much loved and well respected. He will not be forgotten.

Alan Skarponi is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Eric Heyman of Delane, Florida and many dear family members in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.