Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mr. Joe H. Combast, age 78, passed away Monday, June 23, 2025, at Donalsonville Hospital in Donalsonville, Georgia. Services for Mr. Combast will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 28, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. The Rev. David Grubbs will officiate. The service will conclude in the chapel. Joe’s family will receive friends before the service, beginning at 2:00.

Joe H. Combast was born October 30, 1946, in Decatur County, Georgia, to Jonnie Combast and Lelia Hutto Combast. Joe grew up in and around Climax, Georgia. One of his first jobs was milking cows for a dairy. The job he worked for most of his life and the one he enjoyed was driving a log truck. Joe had a kind heart and a humble spirit. He was so very friendly and loved to talk. He never met a stranger. Joe loved to get in his car and ride the back roads. His very favorite thing to do was eat out. He especially loved seafood and fish. His sweet smile and gentle nature will not be forgotten.

Joe Combast is survived by his son, Joey Combast of Dalton, Georgia and his siblings, Thelma Hand (Larry) of Bainbridge, Georgia and Paul Combast (Cindy) of Foley, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lewis, Linwood, and Johnnie Combast and Bearnice Combast Trotman.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfunerlahome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.