Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Leo Jerome Green Sr. “Jerry” was born to the late Willie B. Shepard in Bainbridge, Ga. He gave his life to Christ at an early age at his neighborhood church within the Pear Orchard. He received his education from Hutto High School until he was driven to leave school and start his journey as a working man. He was a dedicated employer for Miller Hydro/Lynch Machinery for 36 years before retiring. To know him was to love him. He had no bad bone in his body, and loved and adored his family.

On June 14, 2025, the Lord called him home to his eternal resting place. He was surrounded by his wife and children, in the comfort of his home/safe place.

He is reunited in glory with his maternal grandmother (who raised him as her own), Cassie Williams; his mother, Willie B. Shepard; his brother, Johnny “Jimmy” Green; his sister, Eileen “Sista” Screen-Sheffield; his brother, Rodney “Tubby” Green; and his great-granddaughter, Baby Paris Henderson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Emma Lorine Green; his five children, Eferem Willingham, Leo Green Jr. (Jacquelyn); Torrence Green Sr. (Tiffani), Allison Green, and Brian Green Sr. His grandchildren: Jermaine, Jerome, Charles Jr. (who he raised as his own), Deidra, Adara, Deandra, Alyssa (who he raised as his own), Brittany, Ahmad, Brian Jr., Kyla, Aleah, Torrence Jr., and Peyton. His brothers: David Green Sr. and Tommy Green (Jackie). A cousin who was always there if he needed anything: Jacquelyn Robinson, and 11 great-grands and a host of loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.