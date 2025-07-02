Published 1:41 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Philip Gregory Calhoun, III, known to his closest friends as Big Phil, was born on Wednesday, January 9, 2013, and went home to glory on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Philip spread pure joy and happiness, each and every day, to all those fortunate enough to know him. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and any sport involving a ball from when he was old enough to pick one up and toss it around with his parents. He spent countless days with his friends and family in the woods enjoying God’s wonderful creation. Fish of all waters feared his presence! Philip was a fierce competitor on any field; however, his best God-given gift was loving people and sharing the best big hugs. A gentle giant and true leader, Philip had the ability to light up any room with a mega-watt smile that warmed you up from the inside out. A quick wit, his jokes were endless and always delivered with a twinkle in his eye. His goofy way to make those around him feel special was unparalleled and made him the kind of friend any person, tall or small, would be lucky to have. He loved and he loved BIG! He loved his family, his friends, and he loved Jesus! A member of First Baptist Church of Colquitt, Philip was a proud and faithful participant of his youth group. He was saved by grace on March 13, 2022, the sweetest birthday gift a mother could ever hope to receive. Philip is survived by his loving parents, Diane and Gregory Calhoun, an adoring sister Annabeth; grandparents Jane and Terry Weatherly of Headland, AL, and Edie and Greg Calhoun of Colquitt; great-grandparents, Sara and Watson Sasser of Bainbridge, and Janice (and the late Joe)Calhoun of Colquitt; aunts and uncles Lacey and Chad Richardson (Colt, Calhoun, and Cohen) of Colquitt, Tony Weatherly (Brooke and Trent) of Port Arthur, TX, and Elizabeth and David Woodham (Lori and John David) of Headland, AL. Along with a host of adoring family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Colquitt on Thursday, June 26. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. All are encouraged to attend the graveside service immediately following at the Calhoun residence: 1554 Brinson Road, Colquitt, GA 39837. Along with flowers, donations to Southwest Georgia Academy and First Baptist Church of Colquitt are greatly appreciated.