Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Mr. Roger Dale Wynn, age 74, passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family in Thomasville, Georgia. Services for Mr. Wynn will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 2, in Trinity Baptist Church, 1865 Tallahassee Highway, Bainbridge, Georgia. The Rev. William Davis and Pastor Brett Elliburg will officiate. Wyatt Wood, Micah Wood, Christopher Wiggins, Jorge Lopez, Jr., Melvin Davis, and Steve Barton will serve as pallbearers. Mr. Wynn will be buried with his parents in Lenox Cemetery in Lenox, Georgia, at 2:00 pm, Wednesday afternoon. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 9:30 am.

Roger Dale Wynn was born September 3, 1950, in Tifton, Georgia, to Leonard D. Wynn and Flora Mae Franks Wynn. He grew up in Adel, Georgia, graduating from high school there. After high school, he attended trade school and honed his talent in mechanics. He could repair any sort of machine from a car or lawn mower to a machine running an assembly line. Roger was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to play the guitar and sing. Mr. Wynn was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved his church family. Sitting on his lawn mower and cutting the grass brought him great joy. His special friend was his sweet little dog, Tinker Bell. Roger was all about his family. He deeply loved each member, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roger Dale Wynn will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

Roger Dale Wynn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Lazenby Wynn of Bainbridge, Georgia; children, Tammy Suzan Thomas of Great Falls, Montana, Sheila Wood (Gary) of Camilla, Georgia, William Emory Peeler, Jr. of Bainbridge, and Joe Peeler (Amanda) of Macon, Georgia; brother, Randy Gene Wynn of Meigs, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Troy Lee Wynn.

Online condolences may be sent at www.coxiveyfuneralhome.com Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.