Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Mr. Terry Lamar Barber, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge, Georgia. Services for Terry will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 27, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. Dr. David Leavell will officiate. The service will conclude in the chapel. Terry will be laid to rest with his family in Sylvania Cemetery.

Terry Lamar Barber was born May 8, 1944, in Bainbridge. His parents, Reeves Lamar Barber and Julia Mary Howell Barber, have preceded him in death. Terry was born with disabilities, but he touched so many lives. He was very limited verbally but had a few special expressions, like pointing at you and telling you to, “Work”. He was a jokester at times and always upbeat. He was loved by so many people. Terry is survived by lots of cousins and loads of friends.

