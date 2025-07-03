Bainbridge 10u All-Stars win Live Ball State Championship Published 3:36 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The 10u Bainbridge All-Stars pose with the Live Ball State trophy. (Photo submitted by Leslie McCord Bernier).

They left behind balloons and backyard barbecues, choosing ballfields at sunrise and dreams bigger than their age. But at the Bill Reynolds Sports Park, for these 10u Bainbridge All-Stars, it’s not just about baseball anymore—it’s about bonds, dreams, and a whole lot more—memories etched in dirt-stained jerseys, long drives to ball games, and friendships rooted in dugout chatter.

June in Bainbridge won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Fresh off their GRPA District Championship win, the 10U Bainbridge Bearcats All-Stars entered the Live Ball State Tournament fueled by momentum, confidence, and the shared dream of bringing home the State title on their home field.

Powering past Ware County, 7-5, and Jefferson 4-3, the team then made a statement with a blowout win over Tift County, 14-5, in the semifinals. But fate reserved one last duel—for Tift and Bainbridge—that crowned their unforgettable run. With heart, hustle, and hometown pride, a 9–4 win crowned Bainbridge as the rightful kings of the State diamond.

For the 10U Bainbridge All-Star baseball travel ball program, led by the dedicated coaching staff of Trey Byrd and assistant coaches Ryan Giddens, Edwin Atkinson, and Scott Ewing, this past weekend was about far more than just tallying runs on the scoreboard.

While the team’s on-field performance certainly reflected skill and preparation, the true value lay in the experience gained. Competing in a high-pressure, talent-packed tournament held right in their hometown of Bainbridge, Georgia, the young athletes were challenged to rise to the moment. They grew as a team, learning resilience, embracing camaraderie, and collecting moments that will echo long after the final inning.

This incredible 10U All-Star squad, crowned Live Ball State Champions, was made up of 11 young athletes: Dax Atkinson, Sullivan Byrd, Grant Giddens, John Austin Ewing, Gunner Roland, Micah Meredith, Cohen Richardson, Sutton Crow, DJ Walker, Jackson Baker, and John Willis Jones.

An immense appreciation goes out to the Maintenance Superintendent of the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority, Devarious Harrell, and his terrific crew: Shelby Bullock, Fred Jackson, Corey Slydell, and A.J. Harris, for helping seamlessly host two major GRPA baseball events these last few weeks.