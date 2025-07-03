Bainbridge City Council hears FY 2024 audit, citizen complaints over zoning Published 9:45 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Bainbridge City Council met on June 17 for their monthly meeting. Following the approval of the prior meeting’s minutes, the council heard a visitor’s presentation from Bruce Kirbo. Kirbo spoke about his previously filed open records request, specifically for a list of law offices that had acquired their necessary city business license. He stated that there were some law offices that, according to the records, had no record of acquiring a business license.

“Our license cost us $900 a year,” Kirbo said. “And it’s an appropriate fee. We have no problem with paying that fee… I only asked for 2025, and if you look at this list, you can see it’s glaring and obvious in the absence of many lawyers, some of which y’all know personally, that don’t have a business license.”

Following this, the council heard a presentation of the fiscal year 2024 audit from Justin Elliott with Mauldin & Jenkins.

“As a result of our audit,” Elliott said, “I am happy to say that we were able to issue an unmodified opinion, also known as a clean opinion, which is the highest level of assurance you can receive from your external auditors.” He explained that this means the city’s financial statements are considered to be represented fairly.

Elliott then discussed the overview of the city’s financial statement. The city general fund’s total revenue, he reported, was $12.8 million, with $8 million of that coming from taxes. The general fund’s expenditures were primarily related to Public Safety. The city’s general fund balance for the year is $4 million.

Elliott also spoke about the city’s enterprise funds, stating that “everything’s kind of moving in the right direction… more times than not, your revenue’s outpacing your expenses.”

He concluded by stating that there were no findings in the city’s compliance reports.

After Elliott’s presentation, citizens came forward to address the zoning requirements that affect Flint River RV Park, specifically the requirement that residents of such parks must move after 30 days. One citizen, the manager of the park, stated that this requirement was difficult for some residents, including elderly and veterans. Mayor Reynolds stated that that was how the property was zoned when it was first approved, and admitted when asked that the zoning had not been enforced over the years, as the property went through multiple owners. He informed the citizens that the next step would be to begin the rezoning process.

Another resident came forward and spoke about her previous effort to rezone her property for her business, which was denied, asking about the council’s process for determining rezoning. Others spoke about their issues with Bainbridge Public Safety, including issues with a police roadblock and being pulled over by BPS.

Following these citizens, BPS Fire Chief Doyle Welch spoke about the city’s hydrant project.

After Welch’s presentation, the council heard a resolution to borrow up to $1.5 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, via the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The loan was a 20-year agreement, with an interest rate of 2.2%, and according to City Manager Roy Oliver, it will be repaid with TSPLOST funds. The funds will be going towards the community development block grant (CDBG) stormwater project on Boulevard and Powell Streets. The council voted to approve the resolution.

Next on the agenda, Community and Economic Development Director Steve O’Neil came forward to introduce demolition ordinances for 811 Miller Avenue, 1002 Florence Lane, 1504 Water Street, and 1614 Scott Street. This was only an introduction; there will be a public hearing on this matter at the next council meeting.

O’Neil then presented the Planning Commission’s recommendations, regarding the rezoning of 1034 West Street. Mike Conder, of DeHildren Properties, requested the property be rezoned from institutional to neighborhood business. The rezoning was ultimately approved.

The next item on the agenda was an update on Bainbridge Animal Services, provided by Director Marnie Johns.

After this, the council heard consideration for alcoholic beverage licenses: BNV GA 2025, doing business as The Meat House; Brahmanu Krupa, LLC, doing business as Olive Grove Fine Wine and Spirits; and El Jalisco Mexican Cantina. These were approved.

The last item on the agenda was mayoral appointments: the reappointment of Tommie Howell and the appointment of Patty Hamilton, both to the Decatur County Public Library Board. This was approved.

After this, the meeting was adjourned.