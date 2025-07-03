Decatur County Commissioner’s meeting agenda, July 8, 2025
Published 12:12 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
|
9:00 AM CALL TO ORDER
Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Agenda
Special Presentations
Public Participation
- Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Called Meeting held June 24, 2025
OLD BUSINESS:
None
NEW BUSINESS:
- Update from Code Enforcement – Elijah McCoy
- Update on Request from District Attorney
- Clarification of Decatur Energy Storage, LLC
Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks
ADJOURN