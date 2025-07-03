Decatur County Commissioner’s meeting agenda, July 8, 2025

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Staff Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

9:00 AM         CALL TO ORDER

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Agenda

Email newsletter signup

Special Presentations

Public Participation                    

  • Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Called Meeting held June 24, 2025

OLD BUSINESS:

Most Popular

None

NEW BUSINESS:

  • Update from Code Enforcement – Elijah McCoy
  • Update on Request from District Attorney
  • Clarification of Decatur Energy Storage, LLC

Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks

ADJOURN

You Might Like