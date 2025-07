Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County meeting for July 17, 2025 Published 11:36 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF BAINBRIDGE AND DECATUR COUNTY’S Board of Directors Meeting will be held on July 17th, 2025 at noon in the City Council Chambers at Bainbridge City Hall, located at 101 South Broad Street Bainbridge, Georgia 39819.

If information is needed, please call Dyann Howell (229-246-4774)