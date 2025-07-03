Vickers and Bell are empowering the youth through gymnastics Published 10:44 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gymnastics is a sport where strength meets grace and discipline takes flight. For Coach Misty Vickers, it’s also a platform for building confidence, resilience, and lifelong skills. This summer, Vickers and her team of young gymnasts have taken their training to new heights by partnering with Coach Katie Bell at International Gold Gymnastics in Tallahassee, Florida.

Through this collaboration, Vickers is helping her athletes push boundaries and reach their full potential.When working on complex skills like handsprings, aerials, or giants, Vickers and her team break them down into smaller, manageable steps. The focus is on building strength, refining technique, and developing mental resilience. Training at International Gold Gymnastics under Coach Bell’s expert guidance has given the team access to elite-level instruction and facilities, making each milestone an exciting achievement.

Recognizing that no two gymnasts are alike, Vickers emphasizes a personalized approach to coaching. She adapts her methods to suit different learning styles and body types, using a combination of visual, verbal, and hands-on instruction to ensure every gymnast feels supported and empowered. The training program incorporates dynamic core work, handstand holds, and active flexibility routines. For advanced skills, the team focuses on timing, balance, and muscle control to lay the groundwork for success.

Safety is always a top priority. With mats, spotters, and strict progression protocols in place, gymnasts are never pushed beyond their readiness. Spotting is used strategically to build trust and confidence. Coaches offer hands-on support when a gymnast is learning something new, then gradually step back as the athlete gains independence.

Vickers employs a collaborative approach to goal-setting, utilizing video analysis and performance milestones to monitor progress. Every success is celebrated, and every challenge is viewed as an opportunity to grow. A typical practice begins with warm-ups and conditioning, followed by skill development and focused drills. Practices conclude with cool-downs and goal check-ins to maintain high motivation.

To stay on the cutting edge of gymnastics coaching, Vickers and her team regularly seek out new training methods and insights. Working with Coach Bell has been invaluable in keeping the program fresh and compelling. “At the heart of it all is a passion for building not just great athletes, but great individuals.” For Vickers, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing her gymnasts achieve their goals and grow into confident, capable young people.