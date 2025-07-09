A message from Kerrville, Texas Published 9:39 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Wells,

Former Publisher of The Post-Searchlight

I want to take a moment to share some difficult news that many of you have likely already heard about from Kerrville, Texas—the place I now proudly call home. Friday morning, our community was struck by a catastrophic flash flood. The Guadalupe River, which runs through the heart of the region, quickly surged beyond its banks, sending powerful floodwaters into summer camps, neighborhoods, roadways, homes, and local businesses with almost no warning.

The devastation has been overwhelming. Tragically, the disaster has claimed dozens of lives, and countless families have lost everything—homes, belongings, and a sense of security. Emergency responders have been working tirelessly, day and night, navigating dangerous conditions to rescue those stranded, search for the missing, and provide critical aid where it’s needed most.

Since moving to Kerrville from Bainbridge last October, I’ve come to know this community not just as a place, but as a family—strong, generous, and deeply connected. And in the aftermath of this tragedy, that strength has never been more evident. People here are stepping up in remarkable ways: neighbors helping neighbors, nonprofits delivering supplies, and volunteers preparing meals and providing emotional support. The response has been nothing short of extraordinary. It’s been heartbreaking to witness the loss, but also incredibly moving to see the compassion and unity that have emerged in response.

I want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to those of you back in Bainbridge who have reached out to check on me and my family, offer prayers, and share words of encouragement.

Email newsletter signup

The road ahead for Kerrville is long. There’s so much work to be done, so many lives to rebuild. But I believe in this community. We are resilient. We are determined. And we are not alone. Together, we will begin the long process of healing and rebuilding, one step at a time.

Please continue to keep Kerrville in your thoughts and prayers.

If you would like to donate please give to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a nonprofit serving as a collection point for recovery efforts.

Donations can also be mailed to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, Texas 78028.