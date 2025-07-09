Bainbridge alumni Dameon Pierce hosts first annual football and cheer camp Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

With the Georgia sun overhead, hometown hero and Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce returned to his roots in a big way—hosting the inaugural Dameon Pierce Football and Cheer Camp on July 5 at the Bainbridge-Decatur County Recreation Department. Backed by his alma mater and Franchise Sports Agency team—his agent Elton Patterson and the Bainbridge Bearcats—Pierce brought not just elite energy and football IQ, but a powerful message of connection, community, and legacy.

Energy surged across the football field as Pierce’s trusted team and the Bearcats coaching staff, unified in white Franchise Sports Agency shirts, shepherded the young athletes through each station with care. The event was far more than drills and cheers. It was a homecoming woven with purpose.

“Short term, I believe this camp is the story of a long journey,” Pierce said. “I want to keep coming back every year, getting bigger, hosting more kids, and giving them more opportunities… just to show them that regardless of where I go, I’m still part of this community.”

And show them, he did. Athletes from all of Bainbridge, aged 5-13, lined up for routes, training sessions, and mentorship moments with Pierce. For some campers, it was their first glimpse at what hard work, dedication, and humility look like. But for others, it was a deeply personal experience—learning from someone who walked the same halls, ran the same fields, and dreamed big in Bainbridge.

“Right now, man, just let them come out and have fun,” Pierce continued. “But long term, I’m with this being something that influences future generations of Bainbridge athletes.”

It’s this vision—of sustained and growing impact—that elevated the camp into something more than a one-day affair. Pierce’s return wasn’t about nostalgia or headline-making; it was about delivering on promises, uplifting his hometown, and planting seeds for future stars.

“Coming back to Bainbridge is always a great thing,” Pierce shared. “I’m glad I can come back and get the love that’s always been shown to me. This is my way of showing my love to my people, to my community.”

The camp’s structure reflected that ethos. Everything was free. No registration fees, no barriers. Just show up, learn, and feel valued. Cheerleaders received hands-on training, young football players developed their skills, and each participant got a close-up look at what it means to be dedicated—not just to sport, but to service.

Pierce also spoke candidly about inspiration and timing. For him, this camp wasn’t just another offseason activity—it was a realization long overdue.

“We’ve had great athletes come in and out of Bainbridge,” he explained. “But unfortunately, not all have had the chance to give back in this way. I finally had the opportunity, and I said—‘You know what, it’s time.’”

Backed by a solid support system and a loyal team of organizers, coaches, and community leaders, Pierce was able to transform his vision into reality. His appreciation for those who supported him along the way was palpable—especially for Joel Holmes, executive director of the Bainbridge Decatur-County Recreation Authority.

Pierce didn’t hesitate to praise Holmes, calling him “impeccable” and crediting him with the seamless execution of the event. “He’s given me everything I needed, and then some,” Pierce said. “He’s made this entire process smooth from start to finish, always making sure I’m straight along every step of the way.”

“This is my first camp,” Pierce said. “I leaned on people with zero camp experience to those who’ve been running them for years. The journey’s been amazing. I appreciate every single one of the white shirts out here—they’re my guys. And hopefully, this is just the beginning.”

The grand finale featured Bainbridge Bearcats basketball coach Kimberly Barthel’s Lady Cats showcasing their choreography, with young campers in a crowd-pleasing performance on the football field, with exhausted campers, and smiling families watching.

A heartfelt promise was given: Pierce isn’t done. He sees this camp not as a standalone event but the start of something long-lasting—an annual celebration that builds confidence, ignites dreams and reinforces Bearcat pride. Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat.