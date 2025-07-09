Bearcat Football Season Passes available beginning July 14 Published 9:26 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The roar at Centennial Field, the thrill of the pads clashing—Bearcat football is back, and you don’t want to miss a single moment. Starting Monday, July 14, grab your new season pass and lock in your seat for every regular season home game.

Pick up your pass at Bainbridge High School, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., through July 31. Seats are limited and first-come, first-serve.

Previous reserved season pass holders ran from June 9 through July 2.

Ticket options include: Reserved Season Passes for $75, General Admission Season Passes for $50, Single Game Reserved tickets at $15, Single Game General Admission tickets at $10, Student tickets for $5, and free admission for kids under 3.