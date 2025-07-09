Connie Williams Program Supervisor brings a bright smile to Summer Camp Published 9:44 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

With the rising sun comes a rising force in Bainbridge’s youth community—Connie Williams, Bainbridge Decatur-County Recreation Authority Programs Supervisor. From the moment camp opens its doors at 7:15, her energy fuels a summer program that’s more than just play: it’s purpose, connection, and local pride.

From planning themed weeks and field trips to overseeing meal distribution and staff coordination, Williams orchestrates the eight-week summer camp like a seasoned conductor. On any given day, she’s on-site from sun-up to nearly sun-down—ensuring that children are not only cared for, but deeply engaged.

“Summer camp starts at 7:15 in the morning and it’s not over until the last kid leaves at 5:45 in the afternoon,” Williams explained. “So my day is busy from the beginning. I’m making sure kids eat, making sure my staff is safe, making sure my kids are safe, and making sure there are plenty of activities to keep every week different. We don’t want boredom setting in—we want the kids excited to come back each week.”

This week, the camp is decked out in red, white, and blue for “Patriotic Week.” Next week? It’s “Zoo Week,” and Williams, a self-proclaimed animal lover, is buzzing about it. “We’ll have a zoo come out. I’m excited about Zoo Week because I love animals,” she said with a smile. “It’s always something new every week, just to make it more exciting.”

For Williams, this isn’t just a job—it’s a return to her roots. A Bainbridge native, she’s lived in the community her entire life and spent over two decades working in recreation, beginning her career in Quincy, Florida. “I graduated from the infamous Georgia Southern University,” she said proudly. “They have the best recreation program there. A lot of my teaching, learning history—it all comes from Georgia Southern.”

Returning to Bainbridge brought with it the opportunity to give back in a deeply personal way. “I just happened to have an opportunity to come back home,” she said. “So the fact that I was able to come home and do what I do on a large scale here was exciting. It motivated me to apply for this position—to come home and show Bainbridge what I got. It’s time to pour into my kids, not just the kids I didn’t grow up with, but all of them.”

Williams’ mission goes beyond playtime and packed schedules. She’s here to build character and cultivate relationships—something she sees happening organically every day. “A lot of the parents are very excited,” she shared. “I’ve had a couple of kids who have made friends. They leave here in the afternoon, saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to Bible study. Can so-and-so come with me?” Williams said. “They’re meeting up outside of camp. They’re making lifelong friends, which is what camp is about.”

Those connections are central to Williams’ vision. Drawing on her childhood memories at Girl Scout camp in Savannah, she emphasized that fostering friendship is more than just a perk—it’s the foundation. “We’ve accomplished that by making a few good connections within camp,” she says. “All the kids see each other for who they are, and they enjoy each other.”

Every morning, campers recite a daily mantra, a ritual Williams says is designed to instill a sense of purpose and pride. “The goal is to help them understand that they are leaders,” she explains. “That they are important, and that they have to lead by example and do great things within the community to keep Bainbridge great.”

And it doesn’t end when camp does. Williams hopes that the lessons and confidence built over these summer weeks carry into the school year and beyond.

So what makes this camp stand apart from others?

“I think what makes it unique is that my camp has a different theme every week,” she said. “Every week, there’s something new—something exciting, a reason to come back. It also introduces them to youth sports, which are key components in creating character and growing morals and values. We link it all together so that it’s not just summer camp—it’s the Recreation Authority as a whole. That’s what’s going to keep these kids growing, moving, and becoming better in the future.”

In Connie Williams’ world, summer camp isn’t just an activity—it’s a launching pad. This summer space has become a foundation for Bainbridge youth—a setting where future leaders are shaped, lasting friendships grow, and a sense of belonging takes hold.