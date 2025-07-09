County commissioners discuss new financial arrangement with DA Published 9:25 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Decatur County Commissioners met for their first meeting of July on Tuesday morning. The first item on the agenda was a brief update from Code Enforcement, given by Elijah McCoy. He informed the commissioners that a realtor company had cleaned garbage off a Florida property and dumped it in Decatur County; McCoy explained he had found the company responsible, and had notified them to clean the waste up, or face a fine. Other issues McCoy mentioned included a resident housing over a dozen cats in an abandoned house; while the resident has since cleared the animals from the house, which was described as unlivable, nothing has been done about the house itself. McCoy also added that the county needs to reexamine its ordinance policy.

“I would like to mirror, somewhat, what the city has,” McCoy said.

The next item on the agenda was an update from County Administrator Alan Thomas, specifically an update on a previous issue brought by District Attorney Joe Mulholland. The issue the DA’s office had brought up in a previous meeting was a disparity in the funding for the DA’s office, compared to that of the public defender’s office. Previously, the public defender’s office had received $110,619.86, while the DA’s office had been receiving $83,130. District Attorney Mulholland also brought this issue up to the commissioner boards for all other counties in the Southwest Georgia judicial circuit. After a meeting with representatives from all county commissioners in the judicial circuit, both offices will receive an equal $95,208.94. This amount was initially based off combining the previous amounts both offices received, and evenly halving it, though that amount was further adjusted based on the county’s populations.

The final item on the agenda was a clarification of Decatur Energy Storage, LLC. According to Thomas, the company had incorrectly listed itself as “Decatur County Energy Storage, LLC” when the commissioners approved a development agreement with the company last month. The council voted to correct and clarify the matter to reflect the company’s actual name.

Following this, the commissioners gave their closing remarks, and the meeting was adjourned.