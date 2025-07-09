Published 11:37 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Dwayne Elkins, who went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2025, at the age of 63. David passed peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him most.

David loved nothing more than heading out into the Gulf of Mexico, where the salt air and rolling waves felt like home. With his line in the water and friends and family on his boat, he found peace and purpose. Some of his best days were spent out there, catching fish and soaking in the beauty of God’s creation.

He was a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide fan. From Friday night high school football to Alabama Saturdays, David had a true passion for the sport—marked by spirited screams at the TV. On most game days, he knew more than Nick Saban, and to this day, we’re still wondering why he wasn’t on their payroll. He proudly wore his crimson and white and believed “Roll Tide” was more than a phrase—it was a way of life.

David is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; his cherished children, Laura (Darrell), Leah, Chase (Helen), and Betsy (Brian), his beloved grandchildren—John, Jacob, Colton, Paisley, Aubrey, and Jordan. And most importantly, his four-legged best friend, Champ. Along with many dear friends and extended relatives who will miss him deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cordelia and Don.

Though he may have cast his final line, David’s spirit sails on. He is now fishing calm seas in heaven, cheering on the Tide from above, and basking in the eternal peace of Christ.

To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit barrettfh.com.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland