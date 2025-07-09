Published 11:43 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Edward J. Cunningham, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Cedarhurst Senior Living, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 30, 1933, in Chicago, the son of James A. and Elizabeth (Berkley) Cunningham. Edward married Caroline C. Lanham on June 27, 1964, in Champaign, IL.

Ed grew up in Barrington, Illinois. He attended the Ashville School and The Hotchkiss School, before earning his undergraduate degree in history from Yale University in 1957, and his Juris Doctor from University of Chicago in 1960. He also studied at the Hague Academy of International Law.

After law school, Ed started his professional career with Dallstream & Schiff in Chicago. He then became a trial attorney with the National Labor Relations Board, before deciding to move to Springfield in 1965 and accept a position with Brown, Hay & Stephens. Ed practiced law for over 50 years.

Ed had an incredible intellect, work ethic, and passion for numerous causes. He was one of the individuals that started the Springfield YMCA soccer program, petitioned the Springfield School District to have soccer in the schools, was a founding member of the Illinois Hospital Association, taught healthcare law at Sangamon State University, served on the Board of Directors of the Springfield World Affairs Council, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He also wrote a book titled “The Perfect Patsy”. In his later years, he enjoyed painting and was a docent at the Lincoln Presidential Library.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christina Cunningham; and brother-in-law, Robert Coulson.

Edward is survived by his wife, Caroline Cunningham of Springfield; daughter, Carrie (Mark) Pennell of Sherman, IL; sons, Clark (Martha) Cunningham of Springfield and Curtis (Theresa) Cunningham of Monona, WI; grandchildren, Jake, Olivia, and Mia Pennell, and Allison, Vivian, and Frederick Cunningham; siblings, Cynthia Coulson of Riverside, CT and Michael (Becky) Cunningham of Evergreen, CO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, followed by the Funeral at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Susan Phillips officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of Springfield Soccer Program in memory of Edward Cunningham, and mailed to 5 Lawrence Square, Springfield, IL 62704.

The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. W., Springfield.

