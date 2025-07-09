Published 11:31 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

James Wingfield Forrester, Jr. passed away peacefully in Dahlonega, GA, on June 26, 2025, at the age of 82. Jim was born May 10, 1943, in Albany, Georgia to Louise Hall Forrester and James Forrester of Leesburg, GA.

Jim was a dedicated husband to Sarah Frances (Long) for 58 years and father to James, Leigh and Laura. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren: Luke, Emma, Dake and Simon. Jim graduated from Lee County High School and went on to Mercer University. He served as a Captain in the US Army for four years before obtaining a Masters in Counseling from Georgia State University. He then graduated from Atlanta Law School with a Juris Doctor degree while working full time and raising a young family. Jim retired after 34 years with the State of Georgia. He was with the Department of Labor in Fulton County before serving as the Director of the Probation Department with the Department of Corrections in Decatur County.

Those who knew him will remember Jim as a man of few words, but he loved and served his family and community well. Jim served as a deacon at churches he attended throughout his life. He enjoyed collecting coins and guns, shooting his guns, hunting, fishing, and watching movies – especially westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Frances Long Forrester; his children, James Forrester (Beth), Leigh Forrester LaSala (Rocco), and Laura Forrester; his grandchildren, Luke Forrester (Corinne), Emma Forrester, Dake LaSala and Simon LaSala; his brother, William Forrester (Phyllis); and his niece, Brandi Singleton.

A Memorial Service will be held on a later date in Bainbridge, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in his memory.

