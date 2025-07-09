Published 11:23 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Mr. Johnny Ray Ellison, age 67, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 9, at 4:00 pm.

Mr. Johnny Ray Ellison was born on December 16, 1957, in Dothan, Alabama to John Ellison and Louise McNeal Ellison. Johnny grew up in Bainbridge, Georgia. He was a good son, an excellent brother, and great stepfather. He loved to fish. A man who was never at a loss of words, he was described as one of a kind. A talented welder, pipe fitter, and iron worker, he loved his work. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Johnny is survived by his parents, John Ellison and Louise McNeal Ellison; stepdaughter, Hannah Smith; and siblings, Gary Ellison (Sherry), Bobby Ellison (Teresa), and Wendy Dean (Raymond) all of Bainbridge.