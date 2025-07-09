Spartan Fastpitch tryouts on the horizon at the Bill Reynolds Sports Complex Published 9:19 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Hometown Travel Team: Having a hometown travel team can potentially help retain local talent in Decatur County. (Photo submitted).

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority (BDCRA) is bringing a fresh wave of energy to the local softball scene with the launch of Spartan Fastpitch tryouts. Held at the BDCRA fields, these tryouts aim to form competitive travel teams across three age groups—8U, 10U, and 12U—marking a major milestone for youth sports development in Bainbridge.

Joel Holmes, executive director of BDCRA, says the initiative is all about creating opportunity and building community through softball.

“Having three different groups is simply just trying to get as many kids as possible to try out and just see that collective group,” Holmes said. “If nobody shows up, you know, the older age groups will be the tougher ones. It’s just like any sport. I’m pretty optimistic that with 8U we’ll have enough to put a team together.”

8u tryouts will be held Tuesday, July 15, at 6:00 p.m., 10u tryouts will be held Thursday, July 17, at 6:00 p.m., and 12u tryouts will take place Thursday, July 17, at 7:00 p.m. All tryouts will take place at the Bill Reynolds Sports Park Complex three, field no. 8.

Unlike traditional travel programs, Spartan Fastpitch is designed to welcome local players—many of whom have come up through the BDCRA’s recreation leagues but have never had the opportunity to compete in travel ball. Holmes hopes this initiative will give those athletes the chance to develop their skills and gain more exposure.

“It wasn’t necessarily the kids that were already travel ball players,” he explained. “But it gave our players who love baseball and softball and want to get better an opportunity to get more reps and play longer—which will obviously help them improve. We kind of showed that with baseball this year.”

Email newsletter signup

There’s also a belief that the formation of a hometown travel team will help retain local talent and reduce the strain on families who currently travel hours to participate in tournaments.

“There are girls in Decatur County playing travel ball—but they’re playing out of town,” said Holmes. “A lot of families would love for their daughters to have the chance to play right here in Bainbridge.”

With 16 ball fields and growing interest from the rec league—especially among 8U players—the BDCRA is confident Spartan Fastpitch can evolve into a feeder system that fuels both travel competition and continued growth in its local programs.

Holmes explained that the BDCRA plans to move forward with tryouts, embracing the process to see how many local athletes are ready to compete. Even if they’re only able to form one team this season, he’s confident that future age groups will follow, helping to establish a foundation for lasting growth. The vision is to build something meaningful—starting with the talented 8U all-star girls—and he believes that seeing older players proudly wearing Spartan softball gear will motivate younger athletes to aspire toward reaching that same high level of play.