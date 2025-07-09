Published 11:34 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wayne Jackson, 74, of Blakely, GA, passed away Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Crapps officiating. Interment will follow at Brinson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Wayne Hayes Jackson was born on December 27, 1950, in Early County, GA, the son of Cleveland and Johnnie Mae Hayes Jackson. Following his school years, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. He married Wanda Jackson, and they made their home in Early County. Wayne was Baptist by faith.

Wayne loved traveling and talking. Driving a semi-truck was the perfect career to fulfill his need to see the world. He never met a stranger in all his adventures across the United States and enjoyed sharing stories of places he’d been and things he’d seen. During his “days off”, Wayne mowed grass. Often, he cut yards for others who could no longer handle the task themselves without a second thought and accepted no payment. He considered it his privilege to “do unto others.”

Survivors include his siblings, Stella M. Strickland of Donalsonville, Jean Gilbert of Fayetteville, NC, Vivian Hoskins of Brinson, Clarence Jackson of Aurora, CO, and Madge Ward of Phenix City, AL; his great-granddaughter, Amber Cook; and numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jackson, and his siblings, Lorene Jackson, Juanita Scott, Melvin Jackson, John Jackson, Tim Jackson, William Jackson, Carolyn Jackson, Clayton Jackson, Jane Jackson, Catherine Jackson, and Albert Jackson.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)