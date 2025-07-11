Bainbridge Humane Society offering summer adoption specials Published 10:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

While much of the Bainbridge community has slowed during the summer months, with school out and people taking vacations, the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society remains very busy. With 238 animals currently residing there, the shelter is, in fact, at capacity, with 133 cats, 42 puppies, and 38 older dogs.

For those interested in fostering or adopting a pet this summer and helping ease the pressure, the Humane Society is currently offering summer adoption specials. Kitten adoptions are free, save for a $100 refundable deposit for spaying/neutering. For puppies, as well as older black and white dogs, they are $40, again with a $100 refundable deposit for spaying/neutering for puppies.

With such an abundance of kittens, the Humane Society is also looking for donations of canned cat food. The Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society is located at 808 Zorn Road, and can be contacted at 229-246-0101 for further information.