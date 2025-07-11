From Clarks Hill to Grand Lake: The BassCats’ Southern Fishing Circuit Published 12:26 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Submitted Photo. 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Submitted Photo. 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Submitted Photo. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Submitted Photo.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From Clarks Hill Lake in Georgia to Grand Lake in Oklahoma, the Bainbridge BassCats fishing team has been reeling in top performances across state and national competitions. With standout finishes in both the Georgia and Florida Bass Nation State Championships and an impressive run at the World Finals, The BassCats are gearing up for their next adventure at the Bassmaster High School National Championship, hitting Clarks Hill Lake from July 31 through August 2.

Kudos to BassCats, Brennan Enfinger and Connor Kennedy, Cole Henderson and Drake Walls, Mason Weaver Bryson Logue, and John Wesley Alderman for their Florida showing—Tyler Godwin and Gunner Love delivered an outstanding performance in both Georgia and Oklahoma, where they competed against a field of 380 teams in the World Finals held in Oklahoma.

The Georgia and Florida Bass Nation State Championships are major regional events in the sport of competitive bass fishing. The top ten boaters and co-Angeles qualify for the GA-FL District 1 National Semi-finals in September at Lake Blackshear, Cordele, GA.

The B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, returning to La Crosse, Wisconsin, in October 2025, welcomes top anglers from Georgia and Florida who emerged victorious from their state tournaments. Winners there will cast off toward the coveted Bassmaster Classic in 2026.

The World Finals, where Godwin and Love competed, served as a stepping stone for young bass anglers seeking college scholarships. Held June 24–28, 2025, on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Grove, Oklahoma, the event stands out for its livestreamed daily weigh-ins and real-time leaderboard updates.

On the last day of July, the Bassmaster High School National Championship brings together the top 10% of qualifying anglers to Clarks Hill Lake—an iconic destination for competitive fishing. With scholarships and national recognition up for grabs, this championship isn’t just a tournament; it’s a stepping stone for young fishers chasing big dreams, bright lights, and highlight-reel moments.