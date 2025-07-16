Published 9:10 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From Staff Reports

Betty Duncan Shoemaker, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Newnan, Georgia. Services for Mrs. Shoemaker will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 18, 2025, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. The Rev. Timothy Weldon will officiate. Shaun Shoemaker, Chad Shoemaker, Doug Shoemaker, Jacy Carlon, Seth Weldon, and Daniel Weldon will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whigham, Georgia.

The family will receive friends Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home.

Betty Duncan was born January 9, 1932, in Whigham, Georgia, to Wiley Duncan and Pearl Gainous Duncan. Betty grew up in Whigham and graduated from Whigham High School. At the age of 16, she married the love of her life, J. D. Shoemaker. She and J. D. shared life together for 70 years until his death on August 31, 2018. Betty was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was always there for her children and ready to help her husband. Her family was her heart. In 2014, she and J. D. moved to Cumming, Georgia where she blessed new friends with her sweet smile and energy. A precious wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Betty will be deeply missed.

Betty Duncan Shoemaker is survived by her children, William Ed Shoemaker (Dixie) of Moreland, Georgia and Thomas Lynn Shoemaker (Jackie) of Boca Raton, Florida; grandchildren, Shaun Shoemaker, Chad Shoemaker, Shannon S. Carlon, Logan Shoemaker, Stacey Weldon, and Doug Shoemaker; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Shoemaker; parents, Wiley and Pearl Gainous Duncan, and siblings, Jack Duncan, Dorothy Sherwood, Glenn Duncan, Archie Duncan, Burt Duncan, and Spencer Duncan.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.