Callie Lamkin, age 50, passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida. Services for Mrs. Lamkin will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 16, with a public viewing being held on this date from 4:00- 8:00 pm in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. Pastor Laddie DeRocco will officiate. A committal service and public viewing will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, in the Cadwell Chapel, with burial in Oak City Cemetery in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Callie Haroldson was born February 9, 1975, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Harlan Haroldson and Sandy Hager Haroldson. Callie grew up in Fosston, Minnesota. She graduated from high school there, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Bemidji State University where she met Jamie Lamkin. Now, she and Jamie have shared their lives for 23 years. They have 3 wonderful children and her first grandchild on the way. Callie loved the beach and being outside. She loved animals. She enjoyed spending time with her 4 cats and 2 dogs. Callie was a wonderful, adoring mother. She was an avid homeschool teacher, with her oldest two children graduated and her youngest child a sophomore. She loved her church, Bainbridge Church. She had a vibrant, mischievous personality, she liked to exercise and loved to be in the pool. Callie loved her family deeply and will never be forgotten.

Callie Haroldson Lamkin is survived by her husband, Jamie Lamkin of Bainbridge; parents, Harlan and Sandy Haroldson of Fosston; children, Eden Durden (Cameron) of Donalsonville, Georgia; Mason Lamkin, and Ashton Lamkin of Bainbridge; sister, Caese Haroldson of Fosston; brother-in-law, Harold Wennerstrand of International Falls, Minnesota; nephews, Jake and Chad; in-laws, Jim and Mary Lamkin of Brandenburg, Kentucky and first grandchild (coming soon), Almon Durden of Donalsonville. She was preceded in death by her sister, Christy Haroldson Wennerstrand.

