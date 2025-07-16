Decatur County 8-year-old shot by 13-year-old cousin Published 9:36 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

An 8-year-old Decatur County boy was shot dead by his 13-year-old cousin on Friday night. The 8-year-old, since identified as Kylen Powell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened at the two juveniles’ grandmother’s house on Vada Road. The incident has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Decatur County Board of Education issued a statement, which read, “We ask everyone to continue to keep the families impacted by this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers. Decatur County Schools cannot provide additional comment due to the ongoing investigation associated with this unfortunate incident.”