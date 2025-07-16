Grace Christian holds youth co-ed basketball camp Published 10:23 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Grace Christian’s youth co-ed basketball camp brought in a record crowd and exceeded expectations across the board. Now in its sixth year under the leadership of Business Manager Melinda Glenn and PR/Marketing/Fundraising Director Lindsay Myers, the camp has grown beyond a sports clinic into a celebration of connection, purpose, and Cougar pride.

Like a seed planted years ago, the camp has flourished into an annual tradition, drawing more eager faces with every season. This year’s turnout reflects the heartbeat of a thriving school and its spirited supporters.

“I think it signifies a strength, a want, and a need for our basketball program at GCA,” Myers said. “With the increase in enrollment, we want to give our younger kids an opportunity to become Cougars sooner.”

The camp’s growing attendance is no accident. Glenn and Myers have cultivated a system where young students can build their skills early and continue through junior pro programs into middle and high school. The idea is simple yet powerful: start young, stay inspired, and keep playing.

“When you’re getting 15, 16 kids per class in the younger grades participating, it sets you up for good teams in high school,” Glenn explained. “We’re looking to foster our program.”

That foundation is reinforced by a unique dynamic at GCA—the involvement of varsity players as coaches. While they ease the logistics, it’s their emotional impact that’s truly transformative.

“It’s super important to have our older players help because that not only gives our younger kids something to look forward to, but they truly enjoy interacting with those kids,” said Myers. “It goes both ways. The older kids gain compassion and responsibility, and the younger kids gain role models.”

There’s minimal cross-grade engagement in many educational settings, but GCA emphasizes cross-grade relationships. The camaraderie seen during the school year is often cultivated at camp.

“At GCA,” Glenn said. “We have a special situation because in most schools, kids are broken up by grades, and they’re isolated to an extent from older kids. These kids see each other in the hallways, these young kids meet these high schoolers at camps, and see them throughout the year, where they look out for each other as their buddies. The high schoolers encourage the youth to play sports as they get older.”

Myers added, “I think it’s great to give all of our kids a sense of service above self. It makes our high schoolers give up a lot of their time to come here, and they do it joyfully.”

While the basketball camp presents significant demands, Glenn and Myers remain invigorated by the opportunity to cultivate leadership alongside athletic talent. Their six-year tenure evidences a legacy that extends beyond conventional achievements.

“We’re super excited to host this every year. It’s exhausting,” Myers admitted with a smile, “but it’s worth every moment.”

From the court to the classroom, GCA’s Basketball Camp continues to be a catalyst for school spirit, athletic growth, and heartfelt mentorship. The Cougars aren’t just building basketball teams—they’re building a family.