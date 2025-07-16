Grace Christian names alumna Perra Johnston new Cross Country Coach Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Johnston Returns: "I've been at Grace since I was two, except for two years. So coming full circle feels special."'

Grace Christian Academy has welcomed back one of its own, Perra Johnston, as the new head coach of its Cross Country team. A proud GCA alumna and former seven-sport athlete, Johnston steps into the role with deep ties to the school and a desire to make a lasting impact on her student-athletes, both on and off the terrain.

Johnston’s athletic history is impressive: during her years at Grace, she balanced participation in seven sports, including basketball, soccer, tennis, and track. “Honestly, that’s one of the parts I loved about Grace,” she said. “I always loved playing sports, but at bigger schools, you can’t really play seven because it’s more strenuous. But at Grace, they do—it’s a lot of the same kids across multiple teams, and it created a supportive environment.”

Her dedication to athletics wasn’t driven only by rivalry—it was nurtured by camaraderie. “Some sports my main friends didn’t play,” Johnston explained, “so I got to meet new people. I’ve always loved the team aspect. I’m super competitive by nature.”

That competitive spirit is matched by her appreciation for balance and resilience—skills she honed while juggling up to three sports in a single season. “I remember getting out of school at three, then going straight to soccer, then tennis, then track,” she laughed. “It helped me learn how to juggle everything—school, sports, life. It prepared me for the real world. You don’t get to hyper-focus on one thing in life; you’re spread thin, and it teaches you to push through.”

Her philosophy as a coach is shaped by mentors who invested in her beyond the score. Julie Harris and Elizabeth Simmons served as Johnston’s first cross-country coaches, leaving a lasting impression through their encouragement and positivity.

Although Harris passed away recently, her energetic spirit continues to resonate with Johnston. She recalls that, even when running felt grueling—especially in scorching conditions as a young athlete—their approach made it enjoyable and purposeful. Johnston also cited her father, who coached her in basketball, as one of her most influential mentors.

The guidance she received from those who coached her has deeply informed how Johnston now leads her own team. “Most kids aren’t going Division I,” she said, “so it’s not just about athletic success. It’s the impact you leave on each student—the kind that lasts. I want them to know I’m there for them, not just as a coach, but as someone they can trust.”

Stepping into the head coaching role at her alma mater has come with a sense of surrealism. “Honestly, it’s kind of weird,” Johnston admitted. ‘Who gave me the right to coach a team? In my head, I’m still 12.’ ”But I’ve been at Grace since I was two—except for two years. So coming full circle feels special.”

Johnston’s love for cross country is rooted in her journey. For her, running has always been a way of staying grounded—it’s her escape when things get hectic. That’s why, when the chance to coach came along, she jumped in right away. Just weeks earlier, she had mentioned to her husband how called she felt to mentor middle and high schoolers. Knowing how much they absorb from the people around them, Johnston is passionate about guiding them in a way that uplifts and empowers.

Faith is at the heart of her coaching values. “On the first day of practice, I asked if anyone wanted to pray—and every single day since, someone has volunteered. I love that they’re so rooted in their faith.”

As she looks ahead, Johnston hopes to instill courage, conviction, and teamwork in her athletes. “Teamwork isn’t just for sports,” she said. “It shows up in every job and every part of life. If you can lift each other and work well together, everything runs smoother—and feels more meaningful.”

With her experience, passion, and heart for mentorship, Johnston is ready to lead the Cougar Cross Country program into a new era—one grounded in faith, grit, and community.