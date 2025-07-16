Old Post Office officially cuts ribbon with Chamber of Commerce Published 10:02 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Members of the Bainbridge-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce gathered on the square last Friday afternoon for the official ribbon cutting for The Old Post-Office. The establishment, originally serving as post office and board of education previously, opened as an event venue earier this year, under the new ownership of John Noel. Aside from the upstairs bar and venue space, the Old Post Office also includes a speak-easy, as well as two upstairs suites.

“This is a beautiful space,” said Chamber Director of Communications Melissa Mills, who went on to thank Noel for “bringing this space to downtown.”

“We are just so excited for this space, and all the memories y’all are going to make here,” Mills said.

Downtown Development Authority Director Amanda Glover also spoke at the event. “Of course a lot of folks have seen what it looked like before you got started,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful job.”

Noel was likewise thankful in turn, thanking his general manager Christy McCoy for her effort in designing the interior. He also thanked Glover for her help in acquiring the property.

“I had no money, I had no option to do it, and you helped make it happen and encouraged me to do it, and I’m grateful for that,” he said to McCoy. “ I’m grateful for the bank too, First Port, for financing the deal and believing in me to do it.”

For booking information or other inquiries, The Old Post Office can be reached at 229-220-8269.