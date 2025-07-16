Published 9:13 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From Staff Reports

Sarah Johnston, 88, of Albany, formerly of Roswell, passed away Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Byron Dekle officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 1030 Boxwood Drive, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Sarah Johnston was born November 11, 1936, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Wyatt & Marie Ward Johnston. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School. After high school, Sarah worked as a forecast manager for BellSouth/AT&T for forty years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Woodstock.

Busy as a bee, Sarah was always working on something. She volunteered with various community organizations and was active in the Business Women’s Club. Her charming personality made it easy to make friends as a sales associate with Macy’s and the local Avon representative. Sarah was active in politics, often sharing her own insight, which led her straight to the White House where she attended the Bush inauguration. Dogs were not just “man’s best friend” but also Sarah’s. She was particularly fond of poodles.

Survivors include her siblings, Joyce J. Sadler, Buddy Johnston, and Delores J. Zeigler; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her sister, Alice J. Bowles.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)