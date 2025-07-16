Published 9:07 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From Staff Reports

Shelva Jean White Dean, age 88, of Bainbridge, passed away on June 3, 2025, at Signature Healthcare in Marianna, Florida. Services for Mrs. Dean will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Faceville Baptist Church in Faceville, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Robert Johns will officiate.

Mrs. Dean was born on October 21, 1936, to Franklin Boyd White, Sr., and Daisy Lucille Boutwell White. She graduated from the Georgia School of the Deaf. She was married to Leonard Floyd Dean, who preceded her in death. Jean loved to sew and made clothes for her daughter, Debbie, as well as her grandchildren. Her sewing skills took her to Williamson-Dickie’s. She also worked for the Post-Searchlight as a Bindery Supervisor. She was a member of the Faceville Baptist Church.

Shelva Jean White Dean is survived by her daughter, Deborah Elkins and her husband, Jimmy, and her grandchildren, Sharon and Dale Mitchell and Dean and Becky Elkins; and her great-grandchildren, Hali Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell, Zindel Elkins and Everett Elkins. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Campbell (David) , Jeanette Pittman, and Douglas White (Joan), and her sister-in-law, Lynn White. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Franklin B. White, Jr. (Junior), Lucille (Kitty) Day, Betty White, Herbert White, Terrell White, and R.C.White.

Online condolences for Mrs. Dean may be made at www.coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in Bainbridge is in charge of arrangements.