Southwest Georgia Oil donates to BHS Athletics Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

(left to right) Bainbridge head football coach Jay Walls, BHS athletic director Rex Wade, Southwest Georgia Oil VP of HR Katie Marzolf, and VP of Southwest Georgia Oil Glennie Bench. (Submitted photo).

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As part of its ongoing dedication to community growth and youth development, Southwest Georgia Oil Company awarded $9,000 to the Bainbridge High School Athletics Department—further enriching the lives of students through sports, learning, and leadership.

SunStop, a retail division of Southwest Georgia Oil Company, was the driving force behind the donation, which Vice President Glennie Bench formally approved.

“SunStop is proud to support the BHS Athletics Department with this donation,” they shared, “It’s part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities we call home. We believe in investing in the future of our local youth, and we’re always honored to lend a hand where we can.”

With this funding, Bainbridge High School can strengthen its entire athletic department—modernizing facilities, supplying necessary equipment, and supporting athletes across all programs as they train and travel. It’s a meaningful gesture that affirms the value sports play in shaping future leaders.

Southwest Georgia Oil’s longstanding commitment to community engagement is evident in its support for local events, educational institutions, and nonprofit initiatives. SunStop, operating throughout the Southeast, upholds these values by fostering meaningful connections with customers and communities.

As student athletes at Bainbridge High School pursue excellence on the field, court, diamond, and beyond, they are buoyed by steadfast community support. It’s more than just the start of another school year—it’s a kickoff packed with excitement, pride, and the kind of hometown support that makes all the difference. Southwest Georgia Oil and SunStop have shown once again they’re here for Bainbridge students in every way.